Nintendo Has Multiple Unannounced Switch Games Coming Soon That Will “Delight” Fans

While the delay of Metroid Prime 4 has Nintendo fans bummed about the prospects of 2019, it shouldn’t. Nintendo still has a range of exclusives primed for this year: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Daemon X Machina, Luigi’s Mansion 3, a new Animal Crossing game, a new core Pokemon game, and possibly even Bayonetta 3.

Further, it also has (at least) one unannounced Nintendo Switch game that it believes will delight fans.

According to Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki — who is based in the home of Nintendo, Tokyo — Nintendo has “at least one unannounced title for Switch” planned for the next fiscal year, which kicks off this April, and ends next March. Further, it will apparently be a title “fans would be delighted to know,” which suggests it’s a Nintendo IP that is loved by Nintendo fans, presumably of its more hardcore ilk.

“Nintendo said it is preparing at least one unannounced title for Switch in FY19 (April onward) that ‘fans would be delighted to know,’” said Mochizuki on Twitter.

Further, Nintendo also is said to have an unannounced Switch game that will arrive in the same time frame that will be “a nice fit to the online program,” according to Mochizuki (via Twitter).

The reporter notes that it’s his understanding that the game will have an online component with a competitive edge. This could be ARMS 2, maybe? Splatoon 3? Or maybe something new? I don’t know — heck, it could even be a new F-Zero game, I suppose.

It’s not very surprising to hear Nintendo has a few more tricks up it sleeves and a few more games to race out of the pipeline in the next 12 months. And with Metroid Prime 4 out of the picture for awhile, this will be important. The Switch is a great console, but last year it couldn’t quite replicate year one from a software perspective. And year three doesn’t — at the moment — look like it will hit those levels either. But I guess that’s just the burden you carry when you come hot out the gate with a new Zelda and 3D Mario.

