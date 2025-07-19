Nintendo Switch Game Normally $30 Only $1.99 for a Limited Time

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users $30 on the Nintendo eShop is on sale for just $1.99 for a limited time. More specifically, this new Nintendo Switch eShop deal is only available until August 3. After this, the massive 93 percent discount will expire. Until then though, this Nintendo Switch game has never been cheaper.

The Nintendo Switch game in question is 2019’s Truberbrook from developer DTF and publisher Headup. Back in 2019, this was notably the former’s debut release, however, it has since released Dino Dino – Playful Paleontology in 2024. Meanwhile, it is working on two upcoming games: The Berlin Apartment and Constance.

For those unfamiliar with Truberbrook, it is a sci-fi mystery adventure game that has both a mixed rating with critics and consumers alike. To this end, varying from platform to platform, its Metacritic score range is 58 to 76. Meanwhile, on Steam it has a 73 percent approval rating.

“Truberbrook is a thrilling mystery-sci-fi adventure game,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Enjoy an adventurous vacation to a 1960’s parallel universe! A Sci-Fi-Mystery Adventure Game with handmade scenery. Imagine yourself on a vacation to Europe in the late sixties. Now, picture yourself as a young American scientist; Hans Tannhauser. Yes, that’s your name in this scenario. While you’re at it, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural, mountain-sloped and densely forested cold-war Germany. Because, that’s where you somehow end up after hitting the continent. But who cares, you won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But don’t fear, instead of getting some rest, you could find yourself having to save the world…”

Those that decide to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal and pick up this adventure game for just a measly $2 should expect to sit down with the Nintendo Switch game for five to six hours. In addition to $2, Nintendo Switch users will need to prepare to fork over 7.4 GB to download the Switch game.

There is, unfortunately, no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game for those on the new Nintendo console, however, it is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here.