Nintendo Switch Sale Discounts Two of the Most Acclaimed Games Ever to Under $2

A pair of Nintendo Switch games that have received vast acclaim since their respective launches can now be purchased for under $2 apiece. On a weekly basis, the Nintendo eShop ends up marking down numerous games that can be played across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. More often than not, though, many titles that get price cuts are ones that either haven't been selling well or simply aren't popular. With this latest promotion, however, that definitely cannot be said.

Available from now until July 15th, Switch users can look to pick up Limbo and Inside. Each developed by studio Playdead, Limbo and Inside have seen their prices cut by 80% and 90% respectively to now both retail for merely $1.99. To better put into perspective just how incredible this deal is, Limbo has an aggregate review score of 90/100 over on Metacritic and is widely considered one of the most influential games of the early indie scene. Its follow-up, Inside, was even more well-received and has a staggering 93/100 score on Metacritc. As a whole, this pair of puzzle platformers are often considered two of the best ever created.

In case you're looking to get an even better deal on these games, both Limbo and Inside happen to also be discounted on Steam at the time of this writing. Limbo is actually cheaper on Steam than it is the Nintendo eShop as it only costs $0.99. Additionally, both games can be purchased in a single bundle for a combined price of $2.68. Regardless of which platform you'd like to play them on, both of these titles should absolutely be picked up, especially if you have never played either before.

To learn more about Limbo and Inside, you can find official descriptions and trailers for each attached at the bottom of the page.

Limbo

"Uncertain of his sister's fate, a boy enters Limbo.

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever."

Inside

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project.

Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."