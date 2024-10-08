Nintendo Is Quietly Removing One of Its Best Switch Games From Stores

One of the highest-rated Nintendo Switch games published by Nintendo itself has started to vanish from various storefronts. Despite being over seven years old, some of the oldest Switch games are still sold as new at just about every retail chain. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey can all be picked up now in a brand-new capacity

Noted by @Nintendeal, new copies of Metroid Dread seem to have disappeared from stores that include Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. While it's still up for grabs at Amazon and Walmart, the Switch exclusive is only being sold elsewhere in a pre-owned capacity at GameStop or as a digital code that can be redeemed on the Switch eShop. Nintendo itself hasn't explained why it's doing this, but it's likely because Metroid Dread hasn't sold at as high of a rate compared to other Switch games, which has led to it naturally printing fewer copies.

All of this is to say, if you're a collector of physical Switch games, you might want to consider picking up Metroid Dread if you haven't done so already. While there's no danger of the game becoming outright unplayable, physical versions could start to become a bit more rare in the years ahead as there won't be as many copies in circulation.

Released in 2021, Metroid Dread was reviewed incredibly well and sits at an impressive 88/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Longtime Metroid fans were just as happy with Dread as well as it sits at an 8.8/10 user score on the site. This makes it one of the most acclaimed Nintendo games to be released on the Switch throughout the hardware's lifecycle, which is saying a lot given how strong the platform's library has been.

If you're unfamiliar with Metroid Dread and would like to learn more about the latest entry in the Nintendo franchise, you can check out its synopsis and gameplay trailer below.

Metroid Dread

"Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on Planet ZDR, Samus faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus' most intense side-scrolling adventure yet.

Guide Samus Aran, an intergalactic bounty hunter raised by an ancient tribe, and traverse the many environments of a dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Through her countless missions, Samus has never experienced a threat like the dread of ZDR.

Gain abilities and return to previous areas to find new areas and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Planet ZDR's sprawling map is home to many secrets to discover and powers to find. You'll need to be prepared to evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR."