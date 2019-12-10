Two New Nintendo Switch Games Stealth Released Today

Today, not one, but two games stealth released onto Nintendo Switch: Dauntless and The Talos Principle. Neither are new to the gaming scene, but both are new to the Nintendo Switch, and caught Nintendo fans off guard with their surprise release. Like on other platforms, the former is available for free, while the latter is available for $30.

For those that don’t know: Dauntless released earlier this year after a stint in Early Access, and upon release not only did it garner decent critical-acclaim, but millions of players. Meanwhile, The Talos Principle actually hit all the way back in 2014. Even more so than Dauntless, it was very well received by critics and gamers upon release, so much so that even five years later Nintendo fans are excited to see it coming to a Nintendo platform.

Below, you can read more about each game:

The Talos Principle: “As if awakening from a deep sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of ancient ruins and advanced technology. Tasked by your creator with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles, you must decide whether to have faith or to ask the difficult questions: Who are you? What is your purpose? And what are you going to do about it?”

Dauntless: “Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Look forward to regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths, and more in a rich, evolving world. Battle for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it’s up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.”

