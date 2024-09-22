10 Best-Looking Nintendo Switch Games Releasing in October 2024

Nintendo Switch support has slowed down in 2024, ahead of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 next year. As a result, October 2024 isn't as packed full of noteworthy Nintendo Switch games as previous years, but there is still plenty of Switch games for those on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED to look forward to and potentially even pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

Below, you can check out the 10 best-looking Nintendo Switch games releasing next month. Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of Nintendo Switch games releasing in October, but a curated list featuring the ones that look most promising.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

About: "Join the latest Mario Party, a jamboree of seven boards and over 110 minigames. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario's Rainbow Castle."

Release Date: October 17

Neva

About: "Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them."

Release Date: October 15

Sonic X Shadow Generations

About: "Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he's known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow's history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world."

Release Date: October 25

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

About: "Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time-a power she's not used in years... instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again-in both versions of reality. With her new power to Shift between two timelines-can Max solve and prevent the same murder?"

Release Date: October 29

Yakuza Kiwami

About: "To save his best friend, Kazuma Kiryu takes the fall for a crime he didn't commit, and ends up with a 10-year prison sentence. After being released, Kiryu finds himself expelled from his yakuza family, and alone in a world he no longer recognizes. Events take a turn for the worse when 10 billion yen vanishes from the vault of the Tojo Clan, Kiryu's former yakuza family, igniting a war in the red-light district of Kamurocho. Together with a mysterious girl named Haruka, Kiryu must fight to survive and uncover the truth hidden amidst the chaos surrounding them."

Release Date: October 24

Europa

About: "On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter's shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive. Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration and meditation. As you travel you'll gradually upgrade the capabilities of your Zephyr jetpack, boosting yourself further through the air until you can flow freely into the sky."

Release Date: October 11

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

About: "Patrick fans, your time has come-and Bikini Bottom is your open-world playground! You can skydive with just a parasol (or nothing at all), search for buried treasure in the Dump, or release the rage in Mrs. Puff's Rage Room. Use almost any item you find-from the reef blower to a paint can-to make the world more Patrick. And take on challenges only Patrick would attempt, set by up SpongeBob, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and more."

Release Date: October 4

Clock Tower: Rewind

About: "Clock Tower: Rewind is the resurrection of the 1995 Super Famicom game, Clock Tower, officially translated and released outside of Japan for the first time. Featuring the original graphics, sound, and gameplay of the classic release, the groundbreaking title challenges players to escape the terrifying Barrows family manor, where they'll be pursued by the relentless, murderous, shears-wielding Scissorman."

Release Date: October 29

RetroRealms: Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead

About: "Enter into the RetroRealmsTM, a 16-bit Pixel Art world, as iconic horror hero Ash Williams! Battle Deadite hordes across multiple levels of terrifying platformer action filled with enemies from the STARZ "Ash vs Evil Dead" series. Use your special powers to overcome horrifying challenges and save humanity from the Necronomicon and legions of undead in this groovy throwback to classic arcade action."

Release Date: October 18

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered

About: "Join the crass Garcia Hotspur and his boney buddy, Johnson, as they traverse the depths of the Underworld to steal back Garcia's kidnapped lover, Paula, from the clutches of Fleming, the Lord of the Underworld. Let the soul of rock 'n' roll run loose in the heart of the twisted hellscape that is the Underworld."

Release Date: October 31