Nintendo Switch Bringing Back Retro Games From the 1980s This Week

A collection of retro games from the 1980s are getting remasters this week via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In the 1980s, Nintendo made a name for itself in the video game space with the release of the NES, but there were other players on the scenes before it. That said, not many were playing games yet and thus experiencing these classic titles. On November 28, eight games from this era are returning in remastered form though.

More specifically, Pixel Games has announced that The Epyx Games: Sports Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on November 28, 2024. This collection features the following games: Summer Games (1984), Summer Games II (1985), Winter Games (1985), World Games (1986), Championship Wrestling (1986), California Games (1987), The Games – Winter Edition (1988), and The Games – Summer Edition (1988).

“In the 1980s, the gold-medal-winning name for sports games on the C64 was Epyx. Now you can relive over 50 different athletic and sporting events across eight of Epyx’s retro classics in this remastered collection, including the best-seller California Games,” reads an official pitch of the new collection.

The official description continues: “Take home the gold in everything from skiing to skateboarding, from wrestling to roller skating, from BMX to bobsled, and many more. Epyx games were known for their amazing animation and stunningly accurate and immersive gameplay, with some even developed in coordination with former Olympic athletes for a truely authentic experience.”

As for what has been modernized, the games now come with various filters, including retro CRT filters and scaling options. There is also now fully integrated game instruction manuals, the ability to save games, right and left-hand control presets, and recreated game boxes that allow rotation from any angle. As you can see from the trailer above, these are still very much classic games from the 1980s.

What is currently not clear though is how much this collection is going to cost when it releases on the Nintendo eShop. It will presumably be a fairly humble price point, likely between $10 and $20, but right now this is just speculation because this information has not been provided.

