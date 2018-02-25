7 Awesome Nintendo Switch Games are on Sale on Amazon Now

If there is one thing about games that we love, it’s weekend deals on our favorite titles. This time around, Amazon has a hefty list of popular games that were released very recently, all with prices knocked down a few percentages. While some of these titles may have modest sales, it’s still a great reason to pick up any of them that you may have been putting off so far for Nintendo Switch, since almost all of the titles that we’ve gathered up here are Switch exclusives.

From familiar faces like that of Super Mario in Super Mario Odyssey, to the multi-player madness of Splatoon 2, there’s a little something for everyone in this batch. Should you pick up the entire batch of games, there’s enough to fill almost a month’s worth of game play hours, all for a little (or a lot) off of their original retail price. On top of all this, almost every single entry is a physical edition, so that players can enjoy looking up onto their shelves and seeing some of Nintendo’s best award-winning titles in their collections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll on down to browse of some of the best 2017 and 2018 releases from Nintendo so far, all for a few bucks off.

Super Mario Odyssey

What is there to say about Super Mario Odyssey‘s awesomeness that hasn’t been said already? One of the most impactful debut titles for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey reintroduced players to the company’s most widely-known hero in an all-new adventure that broke rules and made new ones, just to break them again. The game’s most recent update intrduced Balloon Mode, and players are already having tons of fun breaking it. With countless awards to its name already and a smash-hit soundtrack that has blipped onto major music charts, this one is definitely worth picking up for your Switch if you somehow have not. It’s currently on sale via Amazon for 19% off at $48.66.

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 followed up on the success of its predecessor by packing a punch with new events, and two new characters that players have fallen in love with: Pearl and Marina. While you’re waiting for the official release of the Pearl and Marina Amiibos (which are now available for pre-order and release on December 31st), though, it might be the right time to pick this game up and jump right into the latest Splatfest, which pits the themes of love against money. If you think you’ve got what it takes to ink out the competition, pick up Splatoon 2 for a small discount of 6% off the retail price now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Another milestone title for both Nintendo and the Legend of Zelda franchise itself, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been hailed as Game of the Year by more awards shows than ever, and for good reason. This gorgeous open-world title not only tells a nuanced story, it also features thrilling game play that lasts through solid days if players wish to get through it all at once, with over 100 different quests to explore and challenge yourself beyond the limits of any Legend of Zelda title before. The game is currently 25% off on Amazon, at only $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Fire Emblem Warriors

One of the most recent entries in the Fire Emblem series released with the Switch itself, and fans all over seem to be enjoying it. Fire Emblem Warrors brings back fan favorite characters like Marth, Xander and Corrin alongside an all-new cast of characters for one exciting RPG adventure. One of the more exciting new features of this game is the ability to pair characters for special, unique combo attacks, but that’s just scraping the top of what has turned out to be an incredible game. Right now, the game is a little over ten bucks off via Amazon, so if you’ve been waiting to check it out, now might be a decent time to jump in.

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby Star Allies hasn’t even come out yet, but players can score a sweet pre-order discount now in preparation for its March 16th release. The upcoming title brings Kirby back home to Nintendo and features a giant cast of new characters that Kirby fights, then, of course, befriends. Kirby uses special char hearts earned in-game in order to charm his enemies, and turn them into an all-star line up of allies that even the worst galactic overlord wouldn’t dare to cross. Up to four players can join the game’s stoy campaign, making it a fun and interactive multi-player game that brings back the feeling of couch co-op. Pre-orders are available at a 10% discount on Amazon right now.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Regarded as the “definitive version” of Mario Kart 8, the latest entry into the racing franchise is one of the most vividly-designed of all time. Rainbow Road comes to life right on the front of the box, giving players an immediate idea of how intense this multiplayer title can be. Some of the newer features and additions involve the Inklings from the Splatoon franchise, who appear as guest characters alongside classics and favorite like Princess Peach, Bowser, Luigi, Toad and more. The deluxe edition of the game is available now on Amazon for 10% off, so pick it up before the discount speeds away.

Dragon Quest Builders

Finally, Dragon Quest Builders spins off of the classic Dragon Quest franchise to bring a new genre into the series’ fold. The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes exclusive content that no other console has, including the ability to gather special materials with the Great Sabrecub in order to to unlock retro customization options. With an open world to explore and plenty of land to build on, this game challenges the inner toy box-loving kid in all of us to get imaginative and bring life to the world of Dragon Quest. Pick it up for 11% off via Amazon today.

All of the games listed in this article, save for Kirby Star Allies, are available for Nintendo Switch now. Kirby Star Allies releases on March 16th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.