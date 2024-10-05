Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Critically Acclaimed Games Only $1.99

There are some dirt cheap Nintendo Switch games available right now on the Nintendo eShop, including some critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch games as cheap as $1.99. The Nintendo Switch deals in question are only available for a limited time, with the vast majority of said deals set to expire in and around the middle of October. Until then, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can save some serious money on some great Nintendo Switch games.

The highlight of these deals is no doubt Inside for $1.99. Inside is not just one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but one of the best games of all time, as evident by its 93 on Metacritic. Its equally acclaimed predecessor, Limbo, is also available for the same price. Joining these two games at the $1.99 price point are five other highly rated Nintendo Switch games. Meanwhile, there are a trio of highly rated Nintendo Switch games at the $2.99 price point, and a set of four highly rated Nintendo Switch games at the $4.99 price point.

As for why there are no Nintendo Switch games cheaper than $1.99, it is because $1.99 is the cheapest Nintendo Switch games can be discounted. This didn't always used to be the case. Why this policy was changed, we don't know as Nintendo never disclosed its reason. Whatever the case, with the Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to be backward compatible, it may me prove prudent to build out your Nintendo Switch library as the games may not maintain this level of discount when the Switch 2 releases.

$1.99 Highly-Rated Nintendo Switch Games

$2.99 – $3.99 Highly-Rated Nintendo Switch Games

$4.99 Highly-Rated Nintendo Switch Games

