Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Two of the Best Games of All Time Just $3

Thanks to a new sale on the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can grab two of some of the greatest games of all time for a combined price of $6.79, which means pay roughly $3 per game. This is thanks to the Nintendo Switch games being 66 percent off in the aforementioned sale. The only catch is that this is a limited time offer that is only available until September 27. After this, Nintendo Switch users will have to pay the normal $20 asking price for the pair of games.

The pair of games hail from 2007 and 2011, respectively. In other words, not just a generation ago, but two console generations ago. At the time of their release, the Nintendo console on the market was the Wii, however neither of these games ever came to the Wii. Nor the Wii U. They didn't debut on Nintendo consoles until the Nintendo Switch was released and they were ported to the machine a couple years ago.

The mystery games in question are Portal and Portal 2 from Valve. These two games need little introduction, but the former hit back in 2007 to a 90 on Metacritic. The second game, Portal 2, hit four years later in 2011, but to a 95 on Metacritic, putting it among the highest rated games of all time. In 2022, both games came to Nintendo platforms for the first time, via a 2022 Switch release that bundled the two games together as Portal: Companion Collection. It is this two-game package that is on sale.

"Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards," reads an official description of the collection on the Nintendo eShop. "In Portal, you'll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects--and yourself--through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories."

The description continues, talking about the second game: "Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you'll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals."

Those interested in picking up this collection on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED should be prepared to set aside a meaty 10 GB of space to download the pair of games. The Nintendo eShop makes no mention of language options for the game, which presumably means only English is supported.