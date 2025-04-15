Sonic Prime Gets a Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

Sonic Prime, Netflix’s animated series about the Sonic multiverse, is now available to take home as a special Blu-ray steelbook! The Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Steelbook includes 3 HD Blu-ray discs with all 3 seasons and 23 episodes of the Sonic show. It doesn’t appear as though any special features are included but, on the plus side, it does feature some awesome artwork on the outside and inside of the case. If you want to make sure you don’t miss a second of Sonic Prime content, then head to Amazon and pre-order here. It’s currently priced at $49.98 with a release date of Tuesday, June 24th.

The back of the set reads: “When Sonic ignores the advice of his closest friends during a battle against Dr. Eggman, he accidentally triggers an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds.Set upon by enemies new and old, Sonic navigates these strange new worlds and meets unique versions of friends who do not recognize him, yet are key to fixing what Sonic broke. Sonic must reconnect with his friends, see them for all their complexities and learn what it truly means to be a leader — before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!”

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Confirmed

Paramount confirmed in January that the next Sonic movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, is in development. The movie will be released in theaters on March 19th, 2027. Unfortunately, no additional details have been revealed. We can hypothesize that Director Jeff Fowler will return, alongside Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who have been involved with writing all three movies in the series. However, again, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With just over two years to go until the film’s release, it’s a safe to say that we’ll probably get more details as time goes on.



With the success that Sonic 3 had last year, it’s no wonder that Paramount wanted to get the next one rolling. The first three films have generated more than a billion dollars at the global box office, and producer Toby Ascher has openly discussed future movies. With tons of games and characters to choose from in the Sonic universe, the pool that Paramount can pull from is deep. Hopefully more details about the film will continue to pour in.



