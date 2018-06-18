Nintendo Switch Getting New Blood Interactive’s Entire Game Library

The Nintendo Switch hasn’t seen any shortage of great indie games, with stuff like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells and countless others looking to contribute to the platform’s library. But now New Blood Interactive is joining the party with a number of titles that are sure to be appealing.

The company has announced that it will be bringing its entire game library to Nintendo Switch. This includes old-school shooters Dusk and Amid Evil; the side-scrolling action/strategy game Tonight We Riot; and the space shooter Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Twitter announcement below, which was made following last week’s Nintendo Direct.

We hope you’re all enjoying #NintendoDirect and #NintendoE3 at #E32018 While you’re here – we’ve got an announcement of our own 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9GY1eAj6iu — New Blood Interactive (@TheNewBloods) June 12, 2018

And here’s a breakdown of each of the titles and what they’ll bring to the picture when they arrive. Release dates haven’t been given yet, but we should know more in the next few months.

Dusk

DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered if you’re to survive ’til dawn. Inspired by Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your ’90s favorites, and featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

Amid Evil

The producers of DUSK and the creators of Return of the Triad invite you to embark upon an UNREAL new FPS adventure:

SEVEN distinct episodes each featuring a completely different setting and enemies

LUDICROUS magical weaponry that can be overcharged with the souls of the dead

ENDLESS Hordes of Evil to hone your skills against

BRUTAL and adaptive enemy AI that will hunt you down on land, sea and air

SPRAWLING non-linear levels filled with secrets and ancient lore

MULTITUDES of in-game options + cheat codes for a truly golden PC age experience

EPIC original & dynamic soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult

BUILT in Unreal Engine 4 for cutting edge visuals (even if they are a bit retro)

OPTIMIZED to run on a toaster (a pretty nice toaster)

Super Galaxy Turbo EX Squadron

2438. Eleven years after the First Ceti War. The United Interstellar Federation and a secluded alien race from Tau Ceti are locked in a tense stalemate. Seventeen of the best pilots in the Federation have been recruited to single handedly win the inevitable second war.

Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo is an expansion/remaster/one-step-from-a-sequel to 2015’s Super Galaxy Squadron, and takes the original game’s frantic action and modern accessibility to vastly greater heights.

Tonight We Riot

Jump into the boots of one of many working class heroes as players direct a growing horde as you fight, smash and brawl your way through the Streets of Change using whatever you can as a weapon. Namely bricks, molotov cocktails and whatever else you can get your hands on. Obtain the trust and loyalty of your fellow workers and liberate them from tyranny. Once you gain the power of the many, cooperate to retaliate against the oppressive authoritarian regime and regain control over your life and liberty. Tonight We Riot!