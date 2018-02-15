Nintendo Switch Gets Scary in Space with Hollow, Launching Next Week

In space, no one can hear your scream: it’s a concept that we’ve heard time and time again ever since the original Alien hit theaters, but it never really gets old, because, heck — silence is scary sometimes. Today, Forever Entertainment announced that its sci-fi horror game, Hollow, will be making its debut on the Nintendo Switch next week.

If you take the horror of Alien and mix it with an unhealthy dose of memory loss, you’ve pretty much got this title wrapped up: the player is put into the shoes of a cargo pilot that can’t remember more than a simple clearance code, and may well be repeating everything they’ve experienced in an endless, terrifying loop. It’s also a first-person shooter with alien monsters that may or may not be the making of the protagonist’s own mind, so there’s far more to do than just move boxes around space.

Confusing? Maybe, but decent sci-fi storytelling is hardly ever easy to understand right out of the gate. The game’s description clears it up a bit, though:

“I didn’t care about this ship… facility… whatever… I still don’t. It wasn’t about it. I just…

I just wanted to find myself again. Needed to. Had to… Something, deep in my brain,

deep in my flesh, boiled inside to remember…” Welcome to Shakhter-One! First space mining titan that gathers resources from Jupiter atmosphere. Shakhter-One saves mankind, as it provides pure Resource! Shakhter-One saves Earth, as we don’t have to use coal fuel or oil anymore! Still not convinced? “Is that happening again? Whether I have been here before

starting this story? … No, impossible. That one thing I can remember. And one more…” Shakhter-One gives new place to live, where everyone is important, where everyone is employed, where all children have equal start! Perfect place for your family and future! “How I felt… inside… Like a shell. Hollowed shell. Just listen, maybe you will understand…” In Hollow you will join nameless pilot that transports resource cargo from Shakhter-One to Earth. One day he wakes up in an emergency capsule drifting near facility. Only thing he can remember is an auto-pilot code for Shakhter-One capsule dock NR 6. From the very first step on board it is clear – facility went dark due to power supply issues. It’s just a matter of time like sanity is wrested by a nightmare born on Shakhter-One. The worst evil is the one that knows us better than we do… The worst nightmare is the one born in our past, emotions, fears and pain.

… okay, so it doesn’t exactly clear things up, but at least it puts things into perspective.