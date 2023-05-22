How to Get Five Free Nintendo Switch Games Starting Today

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a massive number of games available, and it's easy for some to slip under-the-radar. This week, publisher No Gravity Games is making it much easier to snag a bunch of their games for free. Starting today, any Nintendo Switch user that owns just one of their games can claim a free game each day. The promotion is nearly identical to a Christmas promotion the publisher held last December, but the focus of the "May Madness Giveaway" will center on horror games. The first of these is Pandemic Shooter, which is available today, and will go away on May 23rd when the next game is revealed.

A trailer for the giveaway can be found below.

As with the previous giveaway, there is a catch: users must claim each day's free game to remain eligible for the next one. If players snag Pandemic Shooter today, they'll be all set for tomorrow's free game. But if they miss May 23rd's mystery game, they won't be able to grab the freebie on May 24th. Thankfully, each free release will get a discount the following day, and players can purchase the game to keep the streak going, should they so choose. Players that don't already own a title published by No Gravity Games can see the company's eShop line-up right here. Currently, the publisher's cheapest game is Rawr-Off, which costs $2.99.

It will be interesting to see if the games included in this deal will be worth checking out! If Switch users purchase Rawr-Off to take advantage of the promotion, it will basically be like getting six games for $2.99. That's a pretty good excuse to check out something on the eShop that you might not have otherwise!

The free games are only available to those without parental controls enabled, and to users in North America. Readers can stay updated on each day's free release by checking out the official Twitter and Facebook accounts for No Gravity Games each day through the promotion's end on May 26th.

Did you check out last year's Christmas promotion from No Gravity Games? Are you planning to snag this month's batch of free games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!