Nintendo Switch (Neon) In Stock at Target’s Website

Target has Neon Nintendo Switch consoles in stock right now online, and you can find the link right here. The Nintendo Switch shortage has been alleviated somewhat by Nintendo, who has made good on its promise to produce more consoles (at least in the United States), but they’ve still be scarce. As we approach the holiday, especially after the release of Super Mario Galaxy, these are going to get much harder to find. If you’ve been hunting for a Nintendo Switch, grab this now before it’s gone.

As mentioned, multiple users have reported success in finding the Switch in their local game stores, especially the mom and pop shops. If you miss out on today’s offering, it might be worth taking off work a few minutes early and making the rounds to see if your local brick and mortar stores have any in stock. With the recent success of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Splatoon 2, ARMS, Breath of the Wild, and Pokken Tournament and Super Mario Odyssey right around the corner, these things are only going to get hotter!

It’s also worth noting that the Neon variation of the Nintendo Switch is the rarer of the two. Your Joy-Con controllers are either going to be bright red and blue, or dull grey. When I found a Switch, only the grey variation was available, and I regret not having more colorful Joy-Con. They look so much better bookending the console and in the charging grips. If you have kids, no doubt they’ll want the more colorful Switch as well.

Features:

3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode

6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen

2.5-6+ Hours of Battery Life *Will vary depending on software usage conditions

Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming

Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer

