Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Sale Includes Free Copy of Super Mario Party

A huge new sale on Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers comes with what is essentially a “free” copy of Super Mario Party. This past year, Nintendo released a bundle of red and blue Joy-Con that came packaged with a downloadable version of Super Mario Party on Switch. On its own, this package was already a fantastic deal as it was made available at a considerably lower price than the cost of the Joy-Con and Super Mario Party priced individually. Now, a huge new sale has hit this bundle and it makes the savings included even more impressive.

Over at Walmart, the retailer has cut the price of this Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle to the staggering cost of $69. This is a discount of roughly $31 as the package typically retails for $99.99. Best of all, the item can be ordered through Walmart’s website and doesn’t have to be only purchased at a store near you that happens to have it in stock.

To put into perspective just how incredible this deal is, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con on their own typically retail for $69.99. As such, this bundle that includes Super Mario Party is cheaper than just the controllers would be. This means that the download code for Super Mario Party is now being thrown in for free, which is an absurd value proposition. Essentially, if you’ve been needing to buy a new set of Joy-Con anyway, there’s absolutely no reason not to pick up this pack-in bundle as it’s one of the best deals that we’ve ever seen for the controllers.

At the time of this writing, Walmart happens to have a number of other fantastic promotions going for Nintendo Switch products that are worth taking notice of. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has seen its own price cut in half while Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been hit with one of its first major sales. Given that many other retailers are set to begin promotions of their own in the coming days, we could be seeing even more great deals of this nature soon enough.