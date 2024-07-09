Super Mario Bros. Wonder Gets One of its First Major Sales Since Release

The first sizable discount for Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder has finally come about for a limited time. In October of 2023, Nintendo let loose its latest 2D Super Mario game on Nintendo Switch to widespread acclaim. Naturally, the game ended up selling quite well out of the gate, which meant that Nintendo hadn’t found any reason to cut its price in the time since its release. Now, for those who have continued to hold out for a deal, a new offer has become available.

As of this week, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has seen its price cut to $44.99 at Walmart. This promotion is part of the retailer’s “July Deals” event which sees numerous discounts on products across all departments at the store. In total, this offer on Super Mario Bros. Wonder is $15 off of its normal price and is a 25% price cut. It’s worth noting that this deal only applies to the physical version of the game, however.

In all likelihood, this might be the lowest price that Super Mario Bos. Wonder sees for many more months. Nintendo itself likely isn’t going to have a sale on its first-party titles until much later in the year when the holiday season is upon us. As a result, if you have been looking to buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder for quite some time, this is probably the best price you’ll be able to snag it at in the foreseeable future.

If you’re not familiar with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and would like to get more information on the Switch title, you can check out its launch trailer and accompanying synopsis at the bottom of the page.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

“Mario and friends have been invited to visit the colorful Flower Kingdom, just a short hop away from the Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, King Bowser has transformed into a flying castle and is causing chaos across their peaceful land. Now our heroes must save the day—and the Flower Kingdom—in this wonderous new adventure!

Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!”