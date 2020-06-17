Nintendo Switch Owners Are Loving the System's Bizarre Jump Rope Game

Nintendo has a knack for strange releases, and this console generation has proven to be no exception. The company surprised Nintendo Switch owners with the release of Jump Rope Challenge, a new fitness game that uses the console's Joy-Con controllers to simulate the fitness activity. The whole thing started as a project created by developers working from home to get some exercise in, and Nintendo decided to release the game as a free download! Switch owners were immediately taken with the game, though it appears that Jump Rope Challenge might offer more of a workout than most would have expected. It just goes to show that Nintendo continues to offer unusual gameplay experiences!

