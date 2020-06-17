Nintendo Switch Owners Are Loving the System's Bizarre Jump Rope Game
Nintendo has a knack for strange releases, and this console generation has proven to be no exception. The company surprised Nintendo Switch owners with the release of Jump Rope Challenge, a new fitness game that uses the console's Joy-Con controllers to simulate the fitness activity. The whole thing started as a project created by developers working from home to get some exercise in, and Nintendo decided to release the game as a free download! Switch owners were immediately taken with the game, though it appears that Jump Rope Challenge might offer more of a workout than most would have expected. It just goes to show that Nintendo continues to offer unusual gameplay experiences!
It's apparently a good workout!
jump rope game on switch and did 100 of them and then I called it quits
People love free games.
Challenge for Switch is one of the coolest things Nintendo has done in a
while. #JumpRopeChallenge
Jump Rope Challenge is safer, too.
when you have Jump Rope Challenge for the Switch 😎
That's a combination of words no one ever expected to read.
Switch slaps
Why wouldn't you?
download the free bunny jump rope game on my switch and pretend I am
jump roping in my living
room...?
It's a marathon, not a race.
game on switch is rly cute and fun but my ass is so out of shape... 100
jumps on day 1 winded me
That would have been a fun presentation, to be honest.
e3 2020 would have consisted of jump rope challenge for the nintendo
switch
This is the Nintendo-est move of all-time.
SERIES X Nintendo: Some devs put Jump rope on the
switch, that's pretty neat, have fun stay safe during the global
pandemic
Sony: HERE'S OUR BIGASS REVEAL STREAM SHOWING OFF THE PS5
