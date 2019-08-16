HORI Reveals Its Official Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories

Today, video game accessories maker HORI announced a wave of 13 new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite products that are set to release next month on the 20th. And while some of the products are only available in Japan, some are going to be available to Nintendo Switch owners in the west. As you will know, HORI is one of the best-known video game accessories maker, especially when it comes to Nintendo products. In other words, many of these items will probably be in hot demand.

So, without further ado you can check out the range of new Nintendo Switch Lite items currently available on the manufactures’ US store — which includes cases, stands, and more — below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Duraflexi Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite

“Hori Duraflexi protector is made of TPU. Which is a special material that is tough yet flexible,” reads a product description. “Your new Nintendo Switch Lite is protected from dirt, scratches and wear, and the Duraflexi material provides additional grip during game play. The clear color is perfect for protecting your new Nintendo Switch Lite while showing off it’s awesome colors and designs!”

Product Features:

Flexible TPU protector guards against dirt & wear

Transparent design with perfect Fit

Easy to attach and remove without damaging system

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Hybrid System Armor for Nintendo Switch Lite

“Hori has your Nintendo Switch Lite covered,” reads a product description. “Introducing the Hybrid system armor, a combination of TPU with polycarbonate inlays, which means protection and grip & Shock absorption. It sports a clear back in the center so your console’s colors can still shine!”

Product Features:

Hybrid protector combines the strength of polycarbonate & the shock-absorbing qualities of TPU for ULTIMATE protection

Textured, ergonomic grip for comfort & control

System Color shows through transparent back

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Dual USB PlayStand for Nintendo Switch Lite

“Challenge your friends to a duel, with Hori new dual USB play Stand,” reads a product description. “Built with more serious gamer in mind, plug in your favorite wired Nintendo Switch Controller to your Nintendo Switch Lite and play with a more immersive experience. With 2 built-in usb-a ports and 1 USB-C port so you can plug, charge, and play all at once.”

Product Features:

Compact version of the multiport USB play Stand

Connect up to 2 devices (USB 2.0 ports x 2)

Charges while playing (AC adapter not included)

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Screen Protective Filter for Nintendo Switch Lite

“Hori has been the trusted name in Officially Licensed screen protectors for over a decade, with thousands of satisfied users enjoying unparalleled protection, clarity, and ease of application,” reads a product description “The Hori screen protective filter for Nintendo Switch Lite is manufactured in Japan from high-quality pet film to perfectly fit your Nintendo Switch Lite screen, and Hori patented application method gets you the perfect results the first time. Simply position in place and pull from the center to apply without dust or bubbles. You’ll barely know it’s there, but you can rest assured knowing your Nintendo Switch screen will be protected from scratches and wear for years to come.”

Product Features:

Made to fit Nintendo Switch Lite screen perfectly

Highest-quality materials for crystal clear clarity and lasting adhesion – you’ll forget it’s even there!

Patented, frustration-free 3-step application process to get perfectly aligned, dust-free results the first time, every time

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Screen and System Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite

“This is a match made in Heaven,” reads a product description. “Hori introduces the screen & system protector. This clamshell case surrounds your case, while adding a more ergonomic feel in the process. Install the included screen cover for maximum protection. The case is clear so you can keep your chosen color pristine, while still showing off that personal flair. The protector also has a kickstand built-in so you can watch movies/gameplay recordings hands-free.”

Product Features:

Two item set for total system protection

Polycarbonate system protector & screen guard

Ergonomic grips for comfort & control

Built in Stand for tabletop play & streaming

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

You can find HORI’s full range of products that go beyond sale in the United States by clicking right here.

Thanks, 4Gamer.