Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Most Random Stealth Release Ever

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have a new stealth release, and it might be the most random and unexpected Switch and Switch Lite stealth release ever. Over on the Nintendo eShop, all Switch and Switch Lite users can now download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition for $30, courtesy of publisher Tilting Point. If this game sounds familiar, it's because it's already available on mobile devices and PC, for free. Released back in 2020, it's amassed 35 million downloads to date.

To help sell Switch and Switch Lite users on the $30 price tag, the game has been redesigned and added to so it's less of a free-to-play mobile experience and more a premium console experience.

"Join SpongeBob SquarePants on a hilarious culinary adventure through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom," reads an official pitch of the game. "When Mr. Krabs realizes there’s more money to be earned in the fast-food business, the penny-pinching entrepreneur sets out to expand his restaurant empire starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob’s house…and who better to help him run it than SpongeBob SquarePants himself? Create your own Bikini Bottom kitchen, decorate and customize your restaurant, and get ready to serve up delicious food to your guests! In this fast-food cooking game, put your time management skills to the test and experience the crazy cooking action of the SpongeBob universe. Fire up the grill and get ready to cook!"

“It has been great working alongside Nickelodeon, and our collaboration resulted in an incredibly successful mobile launch for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off,” said Tilting Point co-CEO and president Samir Agili about the release. “We brought the game to PC players this past December, and now, we are thrilled to showcase the game’s potential and vibrant gameplay on the Nintendo Switch system. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is the first game Tilting Point has published on Nintendo Switch; it is a testament to our vision and commitment to expand to new mediums, studios, and global audiences in order to help all our games grow. As a team, we are setting our sights toward what will be a truly huge and exciting year.”

