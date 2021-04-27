Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Gets Awesome Shiny After More Than 800 Eggs

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield players on Nintendo Switch can sometimes find Shiny Pokemon in the wild, but those looking for a specific creature will hatch eggs, instead. The process can be incredibly time-consuming, forcing players to hatch countless eggs before getting the specific Pokemon they're looking for. Reddit user LifeLineLemonade did just that, hatching 845 eggs just to get a Shiny Noibat. That Pokemon evolves into the Flying/Dragon-type Noivern, which features a stunning green look in its Shiny form. The effort might not seem worth it to some fans, but the awesome coloration will make it a great addition to the player's team!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

According to the poster, the effort only took about six hours to complete, which they spread out throughout the weekend. That makes the number of eggs hatched all the more impressive, but it's not hard to imagine how a player could achieve it while biking back and forth through the Wild Area. Some players have spent a lot more time looking for other Shiny Pokemon!

Shiny Pokemon do not offer any distinct advantages over those with normal colorations, but they are much harder to come by. The collection aspect has been one of the most appealing parts of the Pokemon franchise since its inception, so it makes sense that players are constantly looking for new ways to find rarer creatures. Not every player is willing to spend six hours or more looking for that single rare Pokemon, but for diehard fans, the effort is more than worth it.

Noivern was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, and it quickly became one of the most popular creatures in Gen VI. While the Pokemon's design is appealing enough without the change in color, it really does look better in green. That color also fits very well with some of the other Shiny Dragon-type Pokemon, including Salamence and Dragonite, which both have a green coloration in their Shiny forms. Perhaps LifeLineLemonade will try to hatch more dragons in the future!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? What's the highest number of eggs you've hatched looking for a Shiny? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!