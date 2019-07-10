Fans React to the Nintendo Switch Lite

The new Nintendo Switch Lite has finally been revealed after months of speculation and rumors about new hardware from the company, and people seem to be welcoming the news thus far. It’s a smaller, cheaper version of the normal Nintendo Switch that’s only playable in handheld mode, and while that might not be for everyone, it’s definitely a smart fit for a lot of people if we’re going off the reactions popping up on Twitter and other social media sites.

If you missed out on the Nintendo Switch Lite’s big reveal, you can catch up on all the details here. The gist of it is that it’s a smaller option that’ll cost less, though it lacks some features of the normal Nintendo Switch to make those qualities possible. It’s scheduled to be out on September 20th, but if you can wait for it, there’s a special Zacian and Zamazenta Edition that features the Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Once you’re caught up on the finder details, you can join in with the rest of Nintendo’s fans and soon-to-be Nintendo Switch Lite owners in the reactions online. You can also check out some of the best of those responses below that feature hot takes, suggestions, and every other type of reaction.

Some Thoughts on the Switch Lite

Switch Lite Thoughts:



Pros:

– Sleeker design

– An actual D-Pad

– Officially killing off the 3DS

– Great price ($199!)



Cons:

– Joy-Cons don’t detach

– No docked mode (Really?) basically removing it’s big innovation to other consoles

– No IR Camera or HD Rumble

– No updated specs pic.twitter.com/gdlWQOmpoR — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) July 10, 2019

I NEED IT

I don’t need a switch lite I don’t need a switch lite I don’t need a switch lite pic.twitter.com/xpN9b4lMa3 — Opal @Cuphead (@Opal_ssb) July 10, 2019

Here We Go Again…

Me: The Switch Lite is cool, I don’t need one though.



Nintendo: Pokémon Switch Lite?



Me: pic.twitter.com/C4YXBdP3I7 — Ry Klieve (@Thorlax) July 10, 2019

Wait, This Looks Familiar

Nintendos Switch Lite sure looks fine. pic.twitter.com/v3a5CEEFEM — || ΛJΛY || (@hridayy_) July 10, 2019

Are We Sure We Haven’t Seen This Before?

I love the switch lite pic.twitter.com/vt4xuQtM4i — (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*✧ the short one from night swimming *✧ (@gooigichan) July 10, 2019

Will It Stop With the Lite?

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch i

Nintendo Switch i LL

Nintendo 3DSwitch

Nintendo 3DSwitch LL

New Nintendo Switch

New Nintendo Switch LL

Nintendo 2DSwitch

New Nintendo 2DSwitch LL — Rewn (@Rewn_Games) July 10, 2019

Spoilers, Man!

Are we not gonna talk about the fact that the Switch Lite trailer freaking spoiled Super Mario Odyssey’s final level just to prove that you can take it into space?



OK then. pic.twitter.com/YbnBcklxnq — Charlie is Recording Halo 2 (@CwapTweeter) July 10, 2019

Not for Everybody

I can respectably say the Switch Lite isn’t for me.



If it was dockable & the handheld was 1080P, would’ve been an insta buy. But the only notable upgrade is battery life.



BUT this is gonna sell HUGE for people looking for a cheaper entry & only wanna play in handheld! pic.twitter.com/3jWRIGhQRo — FADEL – MARIO MAKER HYPE (@MTLSaiyan) July 10, 2019

A Comparison

in case you were struggling to gauge the size of the switch lite, it’s just about the width of a standard switch minus one joycon when you overlay the side-by side comparison pic.twitter.com/e7izT2KuEo — Calamity 🐱ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) July 10, 2019

Big Switch vs. Small Switch