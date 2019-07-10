Fans React to the Nintendo Switch Lite

The new Nintendo Switch Lite has finally been revealed after months of speculation and rumors about new hardware from the company, and people seem to be welcoming the news thus far. It’s a smaller, cheaper version of the normal Nintendo Switch that’s only playable in handheld mode, and while that might not be for everyone, it’s definitely a smart fit for a lot of people if we’re going off the reactions popping up on Twitter and other social media sites.
If you missed out on the Nintendo Switch Lite’s big reveal, you can catch up on all the details here. The gist of it is that it’s a smaller option that’ll cost less, though it lacks some features of the normal Nintendo Switch to make those qualities possible. It’s scheduled to be out on September 20th, but if you can wait for it, there’s a special Zacian and Zamazenta Edition that features the Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Once you’re caught up on the finder details, you can join in with the rest of Nintendo’s fans and soon-to-be Nintendo Switch Lite owners in the reactions online. You can also check out some of the best of those responses below that feature hot takes, suggestions, and every other type of reaction.
Some Thoughts on the Switch Lite
Switch Lite Thoughts:— Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) July 10, 2019
Pros:
– Sleeker design
– An actual D-Pad
– Officially killing off the 3DS
– Great price ($199!)
Cons:
– Joy-Cons don’t detach
– No docked mode (Really?) basically removing it’s big innovation to other consoles
– No IR Camera or HD Rumble
– No updated specs pic.twitter.com/gdlWQOmpoR
I NEED IT
I don’t need a switch lite I don’t need a switch lite I don’t need a switch lite pic.twitter.com/xpN9b4lMa3— Opal @Cuphead (@Opal_ssb) July 10, 2019
Here We Go Again…
Me: The Switch Lite is cool, I don’t need one though.— Ry Klieve (@Thorlax) July 10, 2019
Nintendo: Pokémon Switch Lite?
Me: pic.twitter.com/C4YXBdP3I7
Wait, This Looks Familiar
Nintendos Switch Lite sure looks fine. pic.twitter.com/v3a5CEEFEM— || ΛJΛY || (@hridayy_) July 10, 2019
Are We Sure We Haven’t Seen This Before?
I love the switch lite pic.twitter.com/vt4xuQtM4i— (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*✧ the short one from night swimming *✧ (@gooigichan) July 10, 2019
Will It Stop With the Lite?
Nintendo Switch— Rewn (@Rewn_Games) July 10, 2019
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch i
Nintendo Switch i LL
Nintendo 3DSwitch
Nintendo 3DSwitch LL
New Nintendo Switch
New Nintendo Switch LL
Nintendo 2DSwitch
New Nintendo 2DSwitch LL
Spoilers, Man!
Are we not gonna talk about the fact that the Switch Lite trailer freaking spoiled Super Mario Odyssey’s final level just to prove that you can take it into space?— Charlie is Recording Halo 2 (@CwapTweeter) July 10, 2019
OK then. pic.twitter.com/YbnBcklxnq
Not for Everybody
I can respectably say the Switch Lite isn’t for me.— FADEL – MARIO MAKER HYPE (@MTLSaiyan) July 10, 2019
If it was dockable & the handheld was 1080P, would’ve been an insta buy. But the only notable upgrade is battery life.
BUT this is gonna sell HUGE for people looking for a cheaper entry & only wanna play in handheld! pic.twitter.com/3jWRIGhQRo
A Comparison
in case you were struggling to gauge the size of the switch lite, it’s just about the width of a standard switch minus one joycon when you overlay the side-by side comparison pic.twitter.com/e7izT2KuEo— Calamity 🐱ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) July 10, 2019
Big Switch vs. Small Switch
Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite pic.twitter.com/ECYbuFDccS— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) July 10, 2019