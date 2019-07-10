Gaming

Fans React to the Nintendo Switch Lite

The new Nintendo Switch Lite has finally been revealed after months of speculation and rumors […]

By

The new Nintendo Switch Lite has finally been revealed after months of speculation and rumors about new hardware from the company, and people seem to be welcoming the news thus far. It’s a smaller, cheaper version of the normal Nintendo Switch that’s only playable in handheld mode, and while that might not be for everyone, it’s definitely a smart fit for a lot of people if we’re going off the reactions popping up on Twitter and other social media sites.

If you missed out on the Nintendo Switch Lite’s big reveal, you can catch up on all the details here. The gist of it is that it’s a smaller option that’ll cost less, though it lacks some features of the normal Nintendo Switch to make those qualities possible. It’s scheduled to be out on September 20th, but if you can wait for it, there’s a special Zacian and Zamazenta Edition that features the Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once you’re caught up on the finder details, you can join in with the rest of Nintendo’s fans and soon-to-be Nintendo Switch Lite owners in the reactions online. You can also check out some of the best of those responses below that feature hot takes, suggestions, and every other type of reaction.

Some Thoughts on the Switch Lite

I NEED IT

Here We Go Again…

Wait, This Looks Familiar

Are We Sure We Haven’t Seen This Before?

Will It Stop With the Lite?

Spoilers, Man!

Not for Everybody

A Comparison

Big Switch vs. Small Switch

Tagged:
,

Related Posts