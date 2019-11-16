Nintendo’s Doug Bowser Says More “Female Consumers” Are Buying the Switch Lite Than the Original

The Nintendo Switch Lite appears to be doing pretty well for Nintendo. Having only released in September, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the original Nintendo Switch by being handheld only, but it’s otherwise basically the same console and all the games you can play on Nintendo Switch are also available for the Nintendo Switch Lite. And yet, according to Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, it would appear that “female consumers” seemingly prefer the Lite.

“We’re seeing a higher percent of female consumers buying Nintendo Switch Lite than buy the flagship,” Bowser told Fortune during a recent interview. “We see Lite as a great opportunity for us to expand with that audience.”

Exactly why more “female consumers” are purchasing Nintendo Switch Lite consoles isn’t clear, and Bowser seemingly didn’t speculate when discussing it with Fortune. The price drop is obviously the biggest difference, but it likely helps that the console is an all-in-one type deal where the Joy-Cons are integrated, and that there are multiple colors options. The form factor also likely makes a difference.

“Our intent with Nintendo Switch Lite is absolutely to reach a more expanded audience and to do so by offering a more dedicated gaming device for those that were really looking for that experience,” he added.

What do you make of Bowser’s comments? Is there some specific reason, do you think, that women are buying the Switch Lite in higher percentages than the original model — or does the price drop make all the difference? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available wherever such goods are sold for an MSRP of $199.99. That’s basically $100 cheaper than the standard Nintendo Switch model, which clocks in at $299.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo, its consoles, and games right here.