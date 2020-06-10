Nintendo Switch Getting Classic 2004 Game Next Week

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 2004 game next week. Developer inXile Entertainment has revealed that on June 18, via the Nintendo eShop, The Bard's Tale: ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled will release. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a physical release, but the developer did release a brand new trailer to accompany the announcement.

In addition to there being no word of a retail release, the game's eShop listing hasn't gone live yet, which means it's unclear how big the file size will be, what languages it will support, or what modes of play it will make usage of. Further, it's also unclear how much it will cost, but it will presumably cost the same as does it on other platforms, which is $20.

For those that don't know: the Bard's Tale: ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled is a remaster of The Bard's Tale, which released for the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox back in 2004 via inXile Entertainment.

In it, you play the Bard, a selfish rogue weary of pointless sub-quests and clearing rats out of cellars. However, courtesy of the magical songs you can play, you can summon characters to join you on your quest for coin and fame.

Below, you can read more about the 20-30 hour long game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

50 enemy types (not counting bosses!)

A vast world to explore with towns, wild forests, rivers, castles, towers, secret dungeons, snowy mountains, caverns, haunted tombs and more

A full cast of bizarre NPC’s

Over a dozen special boss enemies to defeat

16 magical characters to discover and then summon at will to aid you

Over 150 unique items of weaponry, armor, instruments, tokens, artifacts and loot

More Song & Dance numbers than any other game, including a zombie dance-off!

Over 14 hours of outstanding voice-acting from top Hollywood talent, including Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as the Bard, and the inimitable Tony Jay as the Narrator

Bard's Tale: ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled is currently available on PS4 and PC, and it will also be available on Xbox One come June 18, the same day it hits Nintendo Switch.

