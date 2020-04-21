Big Nintendo Switch Game Leaked By Best Buy

A new Nintendo Switch game has leaked, and it has Nintendo fans excited. The leak comes courtesy of Best Buy, who accidentally revealed that Nintendo Switch is getting a classic Nintendo game in the future. More specifically, Best Buy currently has a listing for Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Switch, with a $60 price tag and its own SKU number. At the moment, the listing has not been activated, but it appears the retailer is anticipating an announcement on this front, seemingly in the near future.

Unfortunately, because the listing has not been activated, this is where the details dry up. However, what's particularly interesting about this listing is it matches up with a report from earlier this year that claimed Nintendo was bringing numerous 3D Mario games from yesteryear to the platform, including Super Mario 3D World.

That said, for now, this listing should be taken with a grain of salt. There's no official information here. However, while retailer listing leaks can be inconsistent depending on what retailer they are coming from, Best Buy is typically reliable in this regard. In other words, when Best Buy lists an unannounced game, it's usually because it has information we don't. In addition to seemingly confirming the existence of the port, the listing may also point to an imminent reveal.

The listing is not activated but there's a listing for Super Mario 3D World for Switch at Best Buy. SKU # is 6352130. It has a price tag of $60 currently. Take it with a grain of salt but given the Mario rumors from a few weeks ago, it's likely this game is coming pic.twitter.com/VZ3qFx1FZs — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 20, 2020

Of course, if Super Mario 3D World is indeed coming to Switch, it suggests the aforementioned report is true, which means not only are we about to get Super Mario 3D World on the platform, but a slab of old 3D Mario games.

