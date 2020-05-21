One of 2020's Best Games Just Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just got one of 2020's best games so far. More specifically, today the Switch demonstrated once again why it's the king of the stealth release when Journey to the Savage Planet was randomly released onto the Nintendo Switch eShop. Thanks to a variety of leaks, we knew the game was coming to the Switch and Switch Lite, but we didn't know when.

Like it is on other platforms, Journey to the Savage Planet is $30 on Nintendo Switch, which means it avoided the infamous "Switch Tax." Meanwhile, publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios -- which is now owned by Google -- confirmed that a retail copy will be made available in Europe on June 25 and June 26. This will be followed by a retail run in North America. However, due to supply constraints, there's no precise date for the game's retail drop in North America, and it's unclear how many copies will be made available.

That said, if you want to cop the game, not only will you need $30, but 2.3 GB of free space on your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. According to its official eShop listing, the game supports up to two players, all three modes of play on Switch, and the following languages: French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, and English.

As for the adventure game itself, it debuted this January via the PS4, PC, and Xbox One to decent critical acclaim and to a strong consumer response. In fact, at the moment, it's widely considered one of the best games of 2020, at least so far.

"Welcome to the Pioneer Program! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace—the 4th best interstellar space exploration company—your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!"

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and all other types of coverage on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, be sure to peep all of our past and most recent articles covering the platform by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.