Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Discovery Leaves Fans Stunned

A "new" discovery about Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion, Isle of Armor, has left some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players stunned. Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield boast millions and millions of players, many of which picked up the game's pair of expansion: Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. With a player base this big, players are constantly "discovering" things that many players already knew about, posting said discovery to Reddit, which attract other equally shocked players. The end result are posts that always shoot to the top of the game's Reddit page. In other words, the discovery below isn't technically new, but it's for many players, including the hardcore base on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Reddit page.

Taking to Reddit, one player recently revealed that the giant Wailord can come back to the Workout Sea, even after it's been caught. In the case of this player, it returned a year later. In the comments section, many were surprised to learn this. Meanwhile, other comments reveal that Wailord returned months after being caught, seemingly confirming the respawn rate is random. Some players are even saying the giant whale has yet to return. Whatever the case, many had no clue Wailord returned to the overworld after being caught, which is a big reason why the post has been gaining traction.

For those that don't know: Wailord is a water-type Pokemon that evolves from Wailmer at level 40 and that was introduced in Generation III, the best generation. As its name suggests, it's a whale, and very big. Based on a blue whale, it's appeared in both many games and anime, though rarely is it used in a consequential way. However, its size and stoic expression have made it a favorite of many.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are both available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and these are the only platforms they are available on.

