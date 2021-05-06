Nintendo Switch Pro Speculation Ignited by Latest Nintendo Comments

✖

Some new comments from Nintendo have ignited Nintendo Switch Pro speculation. We've been hearing about a new Nintendo Switch model for over a year, but only via rumors, reports, and leaks. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't commented on any of this unofficial information nor has it said a word about the console itself. However, it did seemingly hint at its existence during a recent earnings call with investors.

When asked by an investor about what areas R&D (Research and Development) is being spent, Nintendo noted that software is still the focus, however, it also noted that it is spending some of these resources on both Nintendo Switch Online and new hardware.

"We are still mid-way through Switch cycle, so software plus outsourcing costs are increasing for Switch which is the main factor," said Nintendo (translation via David Gibson). Also cost per title is increasing and need a certain level of scale. Investing in online as well. Although mid-way through Switch cycle it is necessary to invest in the next platform, where hardware and software integration will continue."

Now, some have taken this last bit to mean the Nintendo Switch's successor, and this could be the case. The way it's worded here, it does sound more like a brand new console rather than a model revision. However, with the context of all the Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, you'd assume this is a reference not to Nintendo's next big console, but the next big Switch revision.

That said, all of this is coming through translation, which means vital meaning and context may be getting lost in the process. In other words, take the quote above, and the speculation it has created, with a grain of salt.

Of course, if Nintendo provides any type of clarification or additional details, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. However, we don't expect this to happen.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, guides, reviews, previews, interviews, and deals -- click here or peruse the relevant links right below: