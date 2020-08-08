Nintendo Switch Getting Classic 1997 PlayStation Game Later This Month

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 1997 JRPG later this month. More specifically, developer Onion Games has revealed that Moon is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite on August 27 via the Nintendo eShop. As you may know, the game has been available on Switch and Switch Lite in Japan since October 2019, but only in Japan. Now it's finally coming west alongside a physical edition that will arrive a bit later on October 15. And to accompany all of this, Onion Games has released a brand new trailer of the game.

For those that don't know: Moon launched all the way back in 1997 via the original PlayStation and in Japan only. It never came to the west, despite appreciable demand. As a result, the game has a bit of mysticism about it. That said, now it's coming to North America and Europe for the first time by a team comprised of the game's original creators.

As for the game itself, it's all about taking the classic tropes of JRPGs and RPGs and turning them upside down.

"One night, under the silvery light of a full moon, a young boy is suddenly sucked through his TV and into a video game -- a classic JRPG called 'Moon World,'" reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Following closely behind the game’s brave hero, the boy begins his own journey to recover the world’s missing moonlight by collecting 'Love.'"

The story synopsis continues:

As Moon World’s hero loots and levels up by cutting down monsters for experience point -- you know, as heroes do -- the boy releases their souls and collects their 'Love.' Moon is not a game where you fight to level up -- your own progress comes by gathering lost 'Love'! As you explore the world, you’ll meet a crazy cast of weird and wonderful NPCs. Observe their strange habits and daily routines by visiting them at different times and days of the week, and learn their secrets to uncover even more lost 'Love'!"

Moon will be available for $20 when it launches on August 27. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

