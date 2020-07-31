New Job Listing May Offer a Clue About Future Nintendo Switch Console

✖

A new NVIDIA job listing may hint at the next Nintendo Switch console, or at least what tech the console will be working with. There have been rumors for a while that Nintendo is working on a new console, often referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Nintendo Switch Pro. That said, at the moment of publishing, there's been no concrete word or indication from Nintendo that it's working on a Nintendo Switch successor. Obviously, Nintendo is going to make another console -- it recently hinted at said console -- but it remains to be seen if it will be within the Nintendo Switch family.

That said, the current speculation is that if Nintendo is making a Switch successor, which it likely is, it may come with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support. A new job listing for NVIDIA notes the company is looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer that will work on "next-generation graphics and AI technologies for gaming consoles and AI edge devices."

Included in this work will be work on "solutions to use artificial intelligence in graphics technologies like NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0."

The listing itself obviously makes no mention of any Nintendo console, but as many have pointed out, it's quite possible the new Nintendo console will come packing DLS 2.0 support. With this, it could target higher resolutions without needing to break the bank on an advanced GPU. In turn, this will keep costs down, which is something Nintendo always aims to do. And of course, if you're making a handheld console, keeping costs down is crucial. Not only are there costs baked into handhelds that you don't see in traditional consoles, but it's hard to make a cheap, yet powerful handheld.

Of course, for now, all of this is just speculation, so take everything here with a grain of salt, but it's speculation making the rounds within the Nintendo community.

