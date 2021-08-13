Nintendo Switch Reveals Release Date for One of 2020's Best Games

✖

At long last, one of 2020's best games (according to both critics and fans alike) will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch platform in just a few short weeks. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Spelunky 2, which is the sequel to the smash-hit roguelike which first launched back in 2013. And if you haven't played the original Spelunky for yourself prior to the release of this sequel, then you'll happen to be in luck on that front as well.

Developer Mossmouth confirmed this week that after first being announced for Switch a few months back, Spelunky 2 will now be arriving later this month on August 26. The game is poised to arrive on the Nintendo eShop for the regions of North America, Europe, and Australia at this point in time, but Mossmouth has said that it will be coming elsewhere in the future. The release of Spelunky 2 on Switch comes nearly one year after the title originally launched. In September of 2020, the game initially arrived on PlayStation 4 and PC and immediately became one of the highest-scored titles of the year on Metacritic.

As mentioned, what makes this release even better is that it is accompanied by the first game in the series as well. The original Spelunky will also be landing on Nintendo Switch on August 26 and will be coming to all of the same regions. As a whole, this actually marks the first time that Spelunky has come to a Nintendo platform of any sort. Previously, the game had graced various PlayStation and Xbox hardware since first releasing.

So how do you feel about Spelunky and Spelunky 2 both coming to Nintendo Switch? Are you going to snag one or both of these games? Let me know your response either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.