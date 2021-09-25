Nintendo Switch Confirms Release of Popular Survival Horror Sequel

Nintendo has confirmed that a highly-anticipated sequel to a beloved survival horror game will be coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Specifically, that game happens to be Dying Light 2, which is poised to be released by developer techland in early 2022. And while this game in question might seem a bit too massive in scale to properly run on the Switch, the manner in which it will be coming to the platform is a bit different than normal.

Confirmed as part of Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation, Dying Light 2 will be coming to Switch at the same time as the game’s other versions on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This announcement comes not long after Techland confirmed that the original Dying Light entry would be landing on Switch for the first time in a little under a month. So if you’re someone who only owns Nintendo’s latest platform and has wanted to play this series for quite some time, you’ll now be able to do so.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1441531082881437704

The only caveat when it comes to the release of Dying Light 2 on Switch is that the game won’t be able to natively run on the console. Instead, Nintendo will be making the title available as a “Cloud Version”. If you’re not familiar with this concept, essentially, you’ll be streaming Dying Light 2 directly to your Switch rather than playing it on your own console in a native format. While this might be disappointing to some since it will require an internet connection to play, it at least ensures that Switch owners can experience the title in some capacity rather than not at all.

When it comes to the actual launch of Dying Light 2, the survival horror sequel is set to release next year on February 4. It will also be releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on the same date in addition to Switch.

How do you feel about seeing Dying Light 2 come to Nintendo Switch? Are you planning to pick up this Cloud version of the title, or will you instead look to potentially play it elsewhere? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.