New Nintendo Switch Lite Model Is Perfect for Pokemon Fans

✖

Earlier today, a Pokemon Presents video revealed new information on the franchise, with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch getting a big part of the spotlight. The game is set to release in November, and diehard fans of the fourth Pokemon generation will be excited to know that a special Nintendo Switch Lite console will be released to commemorate the occasion. That would be exciting enough news on its own, but the system has been specially designed to replicate the DS Lite system that launched alongside the game in 2006! Both systems feature the exact same graphics of Dialga and Palkia.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite model will release on November 5th, which is two weeks before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Images of the system can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#NintendoSwitchLite Dialga & Palkia Edition system, commemorating the launch of #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl, is coming 11/5! The metallic gray console features silver & gold-colored designs on the back spotlighting Dialga & Palkia.https://t.co/ZA2wXewwzk pic.twitter.com/0NQB8FGbDe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2021

Dialga and Palkia are the cover stars of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, respectively. In the original Diamond and Pearl, Team Galactic was on a mission to capture either Dialga or Palkia, with the goal of using the Pokemon to remake the entire universe. Presumably, the plot of the new game will mostly follow a similar narrative, but Dialga and Palkia will clearly play a central role, regardless.

Of course, the timing of this release might be problematic, for some. This version of the Switch Lite will debut just a month after the Switch OLED. As such, some Pokemon fans will have a tough decision to make! The Switch Lite is much cheaper, but it won't feature some of the improvements offered by the OLED model. Both consoles will be able to play Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so fans will just have to decide which console is right for them.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you own the Dialga and Palkia DS Lite? Do you plan on buying this new Switch Lite to go alongside it? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!