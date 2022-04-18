Nintendo Insider Gives New Update on Delayed Switch Exclusive

A notable Nintendo insider has given eager fans a new update on a Switch exclusive that was indefinitely delayed at the start of last month. Originally, Nintendo had planned to release Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch just a few days back on April 8th. However, after Russia ended up invading Ukraine in early March, Nintendo delayed the title indefinitely while citing “recent world events.” Even though Nintendo has yet to say when Advance Wars could actually be launching moving forward, once insider claims to have knowledge of what Nintendo may do with the game.

According to a recent tweet from @Newmarkomaro on Twitter, Nintendo is still planning to release Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp at some point in 2022. Despite this, the game’s launch might be staggered in different territories. The insider suggested that a launch for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp could take place at first for those in America with those in Europe getting the game potentially later in 2022 or even early 2023. In addition, the game’s box art is also said to be getting overhauled a bit, primarily so that it focuses less on the “war-themes” in the title. All of this is seemingly being done as a way of trying to respect the ongoing conflict that is transpiring within Ukraine.

The game is still planned to be internally released this year but some changes are under consideration since the delay was made public:

– An early release for America

– A Europe release for late 2022-early 2023

– A new boxart with less "war-themes" — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) April 8, 2022

Obviously, there’s no way to tell if what has been expressed here will actually prove to be true, so take everything with a grain of salt. That being said, it very much seems likely that Nintendo will announce a new release date for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp at some point soon enough. Given that the game was already supposed to be out, Nintendo is completely finished with work on the title, which means that it’s ready to hit store shelves and be sold to the masses. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and continue to see when Nintendo deems it an appropriate time to release this new Switch iteration of Advance Wars.

Do you believe that Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp will still end up coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the near future? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.