Nintendo Warns Fans of Major Switch Hardware Problem

Nintendo has warned Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users about a potential hardware problem. Right now, much of the United States is going through a heatwave, a long-standing enemy of electronics. If you own any gaming console like a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or an Xbox Series X|S, you'll know they can overheat pretty quickly, even in tepid environments. The Nintendo Switch is no exception. What makes the problem more common and severe for the Switch though is its portable nature. Due to the portable nature of the Switch, it's brought places other gaming consoles aren't. Whether it's at a beach or left in a car, the Switch is far more likely to overheat than other gaming consoles because it's more likely to be in hotter environments.

To this end, Nintendo has urged Switch users to only use the console in places that can maintain a temperature range of 5 to 35 ℃. It also encouraged Switch users to ensure that the intake and exhaust ports remain uncovered.

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use in the place of 5 to 35 ℃," reads a tweet from the Japanese Nintendo Twitter account. "Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better."

What happens if your Switch gets too hot? Well, it can be damaged, but what's more likely is the Switch will shut down in order to cool down and protect the console's innards.

"If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit," reads a follow-up tweet. "When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that does not retain heat.

