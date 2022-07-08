Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Some Subscribers With Bonus N64 Game

Last night, Nintendo expanded the Nintendo Switch Online library with the addition of an N64 Pokemon game. That said, not only did you need to be an Expansion Pack owner to claim this free N64 game, but it was only being offered in North America and Europe. In Japan, subscribers didn't get the free Pokemon game, but rather a different N64 game and its sequel. In other words, where everyone else got one game, Switch Online subscribers in Japan got two N64 games.

The two games in question are Custom Robo and its sequel Custom Robo V2. If this pair of games doesn't sound familiar it's because the first of the pair only ever released in Japan and China while the sequel only ever released in Japan. Developed by Noise and published by Nintendo, both games reviewed fairly well. The first game hit in 1999 and its sequel followed in 2000. In 2002, these games were followed up Custom Robo GX on the Game Boy Advance. This was another Japan-only release. The series didn't come west until 2004 when another game under the name of Custom Robo was released, this time via the Nintendo GameCube. The final game in the series came three years later in 2007 when Custom Robo Arena released in 2007. It was a global release.

It's unclear why Japan subscribers are getting different games compared to North America and Europe, but it's not uncommon. In fact, it almost happens more often than universal lineups across all regions. Some have theorized it's issues with ratings or licensing, but this is just speculation.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest Switch Online news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the links right below populated by not just Switch news, but all Nintendo news in general: