Nintendo Bans More Naughty Words on Switch

In a recent firmware update for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo expanded the naughty words list, which is, just like it sounds, a list of words that can't be used on the platform because they are naughty. And by "can't be used," we don't mean you'll be banned if you use them; we literally mean they can't be used. What are the new words that can't be said? Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't provide specifics nor do the dataminers who unearthed the additions while combing through the files of the update.

Word of the change comes the way of OatmealDome over on Twitter, a prominent Nintendo dataminer, who notes there are a "large amount" of additions, including racial slurs and references to terrorist organizations.

"The only changes are to the bad words list," says OatmealDome on Twitter. "A large amount of swears, racial slurs, words of a sexual nature, references to terrorist organizations, and more were added to all languages."

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about any of this. At this point, we don't expect this to change as the update is a bit old. Further, if they wanted to provide information about what words have been added to the list, they would have published this information alongside the patch notes for the update. That said, if Nintendo bucks expectations and does comment we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

