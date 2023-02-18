Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Over 30 Games $0.99 Each

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED sale over on the Nintendo eShop is offering 34 retro games all for just $0.99 each. In the current economy, you can buy next to nothing with just one dollar. You can't even buy many candy bards at this price point anymore. And considering how expensive gaming is as a hobby, when you can save money, you have to. To this end, every individual game included in the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is available at half off, which means each game can be downloaded for just $0.99 a pop. This collection of games includes the likes of Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Echo Fighters.

These special deals -- all of which can be found here -- are only available until March 1. If you're reading this on March 2 or after, you missed out on the offer. Whether it will return in the future or not, remains to be seen. There's no reason to expect this to be a one-off offer, but there's no guarantee it won't be.

As for the game, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is the 2022 sequel to Capcom Arcade Stadium. The latter released in 2021 and includes 32 retro games released between 1984 and 2001. The former includes 34 games, but up until 2003. More specifically, it includes the following games: 1943 Kai, Black Tiger, Block Block, Capcom Sports Club, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Eco Fighters, Gan Sumoku (GunSmoke), Hissatsu Buraiken (Avengers), Hyper Dyne Side Arms, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Knights of the Round, Last Duel, Magic Sword, Mega Man: The Power Battle, Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Pnickies, Rally 2011 LED Storm, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Savage Bees (Exed Exes), SonSon, Street Fighter, Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, The King of Dragons, The Speed Rumbler (Rush & Crash). Three Wonders, Tiger Road, and Vampire Savior.

