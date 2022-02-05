New Super Mario Game Potentially Leaked by Nintendo Insider

This October, it will be five years since Super Mario Odyssey — the most recent Super Mario game — was released on Nintendo Switch. According to rumors, a sequel is in the works, but so far nothing has come of these rumors. That said, in the meantime, a new rumor has surfaced, and if it’s accurate, the next Mario game could be a spin-off and it probably won’t scratch the itch many are dying to scratch.

The leak comes the way of well-known Nintendo leaker, Nate the Hate, a source that like every “industry insider” has gotten things wrong in the past, like the Nintendo Switch Pro, but has also relayed information that went to be proved accurate. During a recent episode of their YouTube podcast, they relayed word that there is “interest” in a Super Mario Musou game. The catch is Nate the Hate doesn’t know if the game is in development at Koei Tecmo. All they’ve heard is that there’s interest in making such a game.

Years ago, this may be an easy rumor to write off, but now that The Legend of Zelda has gotten the Musou treatment in 2020 via Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it’s not so easy to write off.

Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation for any further information or developments. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but it’s non-committal.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented. Nintendo won't comment, as it doesn't comment on rumors like this, so on that front, nothing will change. Koei Tecmo may have something to say, but it's unlikely.