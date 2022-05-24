Nintendo Switch Getting Major 2022 Game Late

✖

2022 is a pretty light year for video game releases, though the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are still getting some notable games before the end of the year. Between Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlett and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, there's plenty to look forward to if you're a Nintendo fan. Switch users will also be getting The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this year, but later than everyone else. The game is set to release worldwide on September 1, on every platform minus the Switch. According to Daedalic Entertainment, the Switch version is coming in 2022, but not until later in the year.

It's unclear why the Switch version is releasing later than every other version of the game, but it's not uncommon. The Switch regularly gets games later than everybody else, possibly due to the complicated nature of the port. Most games are made on PC, and ported from there. To port from PC to PlayStation and Xbox consoles is much simpler than porting from PC to Nintendo Switch.

As for the game itself, whether it will be any good is hard to say. The developer behind has some pedigree, but this is perhaps its biggest and most ambitious game to date. Whatever the case, given the IP, it's one of the bigger releases of the year.

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, tells of Gollum's experiences from behind the scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring," reads an official pitch of the game. "After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood. In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self-Smeagol. It's up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Smeagol to take over. Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces."

