Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch Exclusive Delayed to 2022

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive that was poised to release before the end of this year has now been delayed into 2022. Specifically, that game happens to be Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which is a remake of the original Advance Wars titles that previously came to Game Boy Advance. And while this new version of the classic strategy games won’t be arriving in 2021 any longer, its delay doesn’t seem to be a long one.

Nintendo announced the delay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Twitter this morning where it unveiled that the game would no longer be arriving on December 3. Instead, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now set to arrive at an undetermined date in spring of 2022. And while Nintendo didn’t define a more specific window than this, it definitely seems like the game should end up releasing between March and May of next year. “The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” Nintendo said of the reason for this release date delay. “You’ll be battling with Andy and friends soon! Thanks for your patience.”

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

As a whole, Nintendo had just announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp earlier this year in proximity to E3 2021. In the time since that reveal, we haven’t seen or heard very much about the game, so this delay makes a bit of sense given how quiet news on the project has been. Still, for those that have been patiently waiting to see Advance Wars make a return, this delay surely stings just a bit. Advance Wars overall hasn’t received a new installment of any sort since all the way back in 2008, when Advance Wars: Days of Ruin was released on the Nintendo DS. Sadly, fans that have been waiting for so long for the series to make its return will have to continue being patient.

