Popular Nintendo Switch Game Selling Like Crazy Thanks to $1.99 Deal

A popular Nintendo Switch game is selling like crazy thanks to a deal that makes it just $1.99, which is not just the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo eShop, but the lowest price it has ever been anywhere. To this end, it is currently the second best-selling discounted Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop. That said, time is running on this Nintendo Switch deal. More specifically, the Nintendo eShop deal is set to expire on September 23, in less than 48 hours.

The mystery Nintendo Switch game in question hails from the year 2017, the year Nintendo released the Switch and early adopters of the console were treated to the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid: Samus Returns, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, Rocket League, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and a couple SteamWorld games, including SteamWorld Dig 2, which is the $1.99 game in question.

Developed and published by Swedish studio Image & Form, SteamWorld Dig 2 is an action-adventure game and a direct sequel to 2013's SteamWorld Dig. Meanwhile, it is the fourth game total in the Steamworld series. While it is a multi-platform game, it was actually briefly a Nintendo Switch exclusive when it was released.

Upon release, it garnered a very impressive 88 on Metacritic, a couple points from the coveted critically-acclaimed territory. Meanwhile, user reviews suggest it is even better than this. On Steam, for example, 95 percent of over 4,000 user reviews rate the game positively, which means it has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. This is the highest honor you can earn on Steam.

"SteamWorld Dig 2 takes you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames," reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with. "When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it's up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath. Dig your way underground and explore vivid worlds riddled with treasure, secrets and traps. Combat dangerous enemies at every turn of the underworld's twisted paths, including shadowy creatures and the haunted remains of an ancient electrical threat. Upgrade your gear to forge deeper into the earth and take on bigger challenges. Swing across large chasms with your Hookshot and fly through caves with the Jet Engine! And finally, learn the truth about your long lost friend..."

Those interested on picking SteamWorld Dig 2 on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED should expect to fork over not just $1.99 to buy the game but 274 MB to download it. For this, Nintendo Switch users get a game that is roughly seven to ten hours long, or fourteen if a completionist playthrough is the aim.