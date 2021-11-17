Critically-Acclaimed Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Is Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One

A critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED console exclusive is now available on PS4 and Xbox One, and thanks to backward compatibility, is now also playable at 4K resolution PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as a result. More specifically, PlayStation and Xbox gamers can finally get their hands on A Short Hike, one of 2019’s hidden gems, and according to Steam, one of the best games of the last two years.

From developer Whippoorwill, the indie critical darling actually debuted as a PC exclusive in 2019, only coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Just like it does on PC and Nintendo Switch, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game only cost $7.99. Right now, it remains to be seen how up-to-snuff these ports will be, but the PC and Nintendo Switch versions on Metacritic boasts scores of 80 and 88, respectively. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 99 percent of 7,246 User Reviews have reviewed the game positively, giving it a fairly rare “overwhelmingly positive” Steam User Review Rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a new trailer for it as well:

“Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.”

If you’re going to pick up A Short Hike on either PS4 or Xbox One, you should know a big reason it’s so cheap is because it’s only 90 minutes to two hours long, or four hours long if you’re going for a completionist playthrough.

For more coverage on all things gaming — including the latest on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Will you be picking this one up?