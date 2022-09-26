Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit

A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.

Announced by developer FuturLab recently, it has been confirmed that PowerWash Simulator will now finally be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 at some point in the future. First released back in July, PowerWash Simulator quickly became a hit on both Xbox and PC platforms. Part of this was due to the fact that the game was available on day one via Xbox Game Pass, which led to an even larger influx of players experiencing the title.

Clean, serene and direct to your screen: PowerWash Simulator is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & Nintendo Switch consoles!💦 pic.twitter.com/cKARebNrYh — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) September 15, 2022

As the title suggests, PowerWash Simulator is simply a game that lets players live out all of their power-washing fantasies. Each level puts players in an environment that is incredibly dirty and requires them to then clean up the muck with their trusty power washer. While this might sound pretty straightforward, PowerWash Simulator has a fair amount of depth and allows players to also customize their character, power washer, and purchase various upgrades with the money that is earned by completing these cleaning jobs. By purchasing these upgrades, it then can become easier to clean all of the various items and environments that you'll find yourself coming across.

Again, PowerWash Simulator doesn't have a specific release date on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms just yet. In all likelihood, though, we should learn more in the coming weeks or months, so stay tuned.

Are you glad to see that PowerWash Simulator is finally coming to Switch, PS5, and PS4? And are you surprised that this game has been so popular in the first place?