New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Game Leaked Ahead of Announcement By Amazon

A new Nintendo Switch and PS4 game has seemingly leaked ahead of its announcement, courtesy of Amazon, or more specifically, Amazon UK. According to the retailer and a listing it surfaced early, the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and PS4 are getting a new game from publisher Spike Chunsoft before the end of the year dubbed Re: Zero – The Prophecy of the Throne.

At first glance, this appears to be a western localization of beloved visual novel, Re: Zero -Starting Life from Zero- Kiss or Death, however, upon further inspection, this doesn't appear to be the case. While it's easy to mistake this new listing as the localization of the PS4 and PS Vita title that hit Japan in 2017, the game's story pitch provided by Amazon is actually different, suggesting it's a new game.

"One month after Subaru’s new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the Royal Castle suddenly appears with news that the Royal Selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why," reads the official blurb about the game. "The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the Royal Capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassination, betrayal, and conspiracies…?"

At the moment of publishing, Spike Chunsoft has not issued an official comment on the leak, let alone an official announcement. However, the latter should be coming sooner rather than later thanks to this listing leak.

That said, until official word from Spike Chunsoft arrives, it's best to take everything here -- the listing and the speculation derived from it -- with a grain of salt. While Amazon listing leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official. Further, it also subject to change, especially during a pandemic.

Of course, we will be sure to update this post as new information flows in.

H/T, Gematsu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.