Nintendo Insider Drops Major Hint About Pokemon 2021

A Nintendo insider has dropped a major hint about Pokemon 2021, which is to say, the next mainline Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite later this year. That said, it looks like Switch and Switch Lite players won't be getting a brand new generation, but a remake of the series' fourth generation, or, in other words, a remake of Pokemon Pearl and Pokemon Diamond. Unfortunately, this is where the hints end.

The hint at Nintendo's plan for Pokemon this year more specifically comes the way of PH Brazil, who recently took to Twitter to seemingly tease some games from Nintendo we will see this year via pictures from said games or said series. For example, there's an image of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is rumored to release this year.

Within this batch of images is a Pokemon image, or more specifically, an image of Dialga, the legendary of Pokemon Diamond that adorns the game's cover.

Now, it's unclear how much here is actual scoop versus speculation. Whatever the case, it lines up with what many rumors and reports have been saying about this year's Pokemon release, which is that it will be a remake of Pokemon Pearl and Pokemon Diamond.

While the fourth generation of the series isn't as iconic and beloved as the first three generations, the pair of games do hold a special place in the hearts of many fans for their story and for what some say is the last great generation of monster designs. It also introduced one of the series' best Pokemon, Abomasnow, the evolution of Snover, who's also great.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have commented on any of the information above, and it's very unlikely this will change as both maintain a strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if for some reason this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.