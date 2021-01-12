New Mario-Colored Nintendo Switch Revealed

✖

Alongside the new trailer for Super Mario 3D + Bowser's Fury released this morning, Nintendo has also announced a new Mario-colored Nintendo Switch called the "Mario Red & Blue Edition" system. The color schema for the Mario Red & Blue system has red Joy-Con controllers, blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch and dock, and a special carrying case. Notably, this is the first time the Nintendo Switch system itself has been made available in a new color. The new Nintendo Switch special edition is set to be available through various retailers beginning February 12th for $299.99.

You can take a look at the new special edition Nintendo Switch system, and everything it includes, below:

"We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of this morning's announcements. "Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures."

As noted above, the Nintendo Switch "Mario Red & Blue Edition" system is set to release on February 12th for $299.99. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch on the same day. The basic Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

