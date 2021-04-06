Nintendo Switch 12.0 System Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite system update is live and you will need to download it to utilize all functions of your Nintendo console. Alongside the update, Nintendo has released the official patch notes for the update, which reveal that it doesn't do much, or if it does, Nintendo doesn't divulge most of it. While "12.0.0" -- a nice round number, which typically is the more noteworthy updates -- suggests it's consequential, the patch notes reveal otherwise.

According to the patch notes of the update, an issue with the save data backup feature has been fixed. And while the issue sounds irksome, it's rare, at least according to Nintendo. In other words, the update fixes a rare issue impacting a limited number of players, and nothing else.

Below, you can check out the update's official patch notes:

We fixed the issue with the save data backup feature, where in rare cases, the automatic backup of save data is interrupted if a communication error occurs during the completion of the save data backup process. For steps on how to check if the error is occurring or what to do if the error has already occurred, you may find this information helpful.



As noted, it's possible the update does more than this, but if it does, it's not described in the patch notes, suggesting that if there's more to the update, it's not notable.

At the moment of writing this, the Nintendo eShop has been taken down for some emergency maintenance. Right now, it's unclear if these two things are related, but they don't appear to be.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click right here or continue down and check out the relevant links below: