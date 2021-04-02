Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Deconfirmed Following Rumors

✖

A long-rumored and heavily-requested Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has been officially deconfirmed, breaking the hearts of many Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users in the process. Right now, Super Smash Bros. fans are eagerly anticipating who Nintendo will add with the final two slots of Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Last month, Nintendo added Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Who it will add next we probably won't know for a few more months, but we do know it won't be the protagonist of Ninja Gaiden, also known as Ryu Hayabusa.

Since the release of the game, the Ninja Gaiden character has been arguably the most heavily-linked character to the game, with numerous leakers with varying reputations suggesting Nintendo was going to add the retro character to the game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, and it doesn't like this will change.

Speaking to Nintenderos, Ninja Gaiden producer Fumihiko Yasuda confirmed that while he and his team would be interested in the ninja being added to the game, so far, there are no plans for this to happen. And of course, if there are no plans, it probably means Hayabusa isn't coming, as deals for the final two DLC characters have likely already been struck.

“The truth is, there are no plans for his foray at this time, but if we were offered a place for him in the game, we would gladly consider it!” said Yasuda when asked about the character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game.

For now, it remains to be seen who will be added. Further, while this will be a shot in the heart of many, plenty of long-awaited characters -- such as Sora and Crash Bandicoot -- are still in the mix, including four of the five characters we asked Nintendo to add back in July 2020.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available worldwide via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling platform fighter, click here or check out the relevant links below: