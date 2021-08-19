Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Xbox Games Are Coming Soon

✖

A new Nintendo Switch leak has accidentally revealed five new games coming to the Switch, Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. The five games in question come the way of Bethesda and id Software, which means they technically come the way of Xbox, which owns Bethesda and id Software. More specifically, the leak has revealed that the aforementioned pair are bringing five different DOOM games to the Nintendo Switch as a single collection. And if the collection sounds familiar, it's because it's been available on PS4 and Xbox One, and according to Best Buy, it's now coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.

According to the Best Buy listing -- which has yet to be pulled -- the collection, The DOOM Slayers Collection, includes DOOM, DOOM 2, DOOM 3, and 2016's DOOM reboot. In addition to this, it also includes DOOM 64, which the collection doesn't have on PS4 and Xbox One. For these fives games, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users will need to fork over $50, which equates to about $10 a game. This may seem like a steal, but it's not really. While 2016's DOOM's normally costs $40 on Switch, it's on sale for $30. Meanwhile, all of the other games only cost $5 and regularly go on sale as well. With the DOOM sale, you can currently buy each game piecemeal for the same price. Without the sale, you'd save $10.

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been officially announced. Bethesda hasn't commented on the Best Buy leak, and it probably won't, as this is likely a Gamescom 2021 announcement. And if it's not a Gamescom announcement, it's still an imminent announcement. Not only does the listing going live suggest an announcement is imminent, but the listing mentions a September 2 release date, so it has to be an imminent announcement.

As noted, Bethesda hasn't commented on this leak, nor has id Software, Xbox, or Best Buy. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here, or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: